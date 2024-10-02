Teachers should keep upgrading themselves: NCTE chairperson Pankaj Arora

CHENNAI: The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) will be a game changer as it not only integrates the traditional methods of teaching with robotics and technology-related orientation but also helps youth decide on subject choices as a teacher, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Chairperson Pankaj Arora said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 11th convocation of Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University, he urged students and teachers to continuously upgrade themselves to meet the changing requirements of the digital world.

On the occasion, he announced that the NCTE will soon introduce specialised courses on art education, yoga education, Sanskrit and physical education. “Imparting education is not only about passing on information but about inspiring young minds to become innovators, to ignite them to think critically and devise solutions,” said Arora.

As many as 132 candidates were awarded degrees in person, and 48,378 in absentia. Higher Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav read the university’s annual report while TNTEU Chancellor RN Ravi gave away the degrees. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian also graced the occasion.