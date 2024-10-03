Despite plastic fee, no relief from pollution in Dhanushkodi

RAMANATHAPURAM: A sum of Rs 45 lakh has been collected as fee from the Dhanushkodi forest check post in the 2023-24 financial year, which indicates a 10% increase in revenue, stated a recent RTI data received from the forest department. In spite of the collection of such huge amounts, which officials claim are being used for cleaning measures, plastic pollution continues to remain a major issue in Dhanushkodi adversely affecting the environment, alleged activists.

Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi, which comes under the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere, is a major ecosystem housing thousands of marine species and migratory bird species. Also declared as a Ramsar site, Dhanushkodi region witnesses a footfall of thousands of visitors on a daily basis.

Marine litter, especially plastic bottles, is a major cause of pollution that results in the deterioration of the marine environment. In a bid to prevent pollution, the forest department and Gulf of Mannar biosphere authorities set up a special check post in Rameswaram in 2022, to collect plastic bottles and other plastic wastes from tourist vehicles and charge Rs 20 per vehicle for entry into Dhanushkodi.



It may be noted that forest officials had earlier stated that the sum collected as entry fee was being used to cover the expenses of cleaning the shore region, with the assistance of workers and volunteers. However, activists flagged the increased plastic waste dumped in the forest areas.

According to the RTI data received by TNIE, the forest department has collected a total of 47,878 kg (47 tonnes) of plastic wastes in 2023-2024 year, which is twice the amount collected the previous year, as 26,877 kg (26 tonnes) of plastic waste was collected from the tourist vehicles passing through Dhanushkodi check post in 2022-2023.

Further, in case of the revenue, there has been a significant rise in the fee collected from the Dhanushkodi forest check post, when compared to the last year. While Rs 40,23,720 was collected in 2022-2023, the amount went up to Rs 45,28,780 in 2023-2024. As per the RTI statistics, the department's revenue has increased by 10%, indicating an influx in tourist arrivals.

47 tonnes of plastic has been recovered from tourist vehicles in a year

Speaking to TNIE, Karunamoorthi, a Rameswaram-based activist, said, "The check post at Dhanushkodi has grossed a revenue of more than Rs 40 lakh for two consecutive years, which clearly shows the rise in tourist footfall. Despite collecting huge revenue, the area is still in dire need of proper attention. Though the forest department claims that over 47 tonnes of plastic has been recovered from tourist vehicles in a year, the premises across Dhanushkodi still seems to suffer due to plastic wastes. Besides, more development works could be undertaken in the area to attract more tourists."

He further said that the forest department should consider appointing more personnel at the check post to ensure the better seizure of plastic bottles in Dhanushkodi. "Measures should be taken to carry out an elaborate cleaning process periodically to maintain the premises tidy. The disposal of collected plastic wastes should also be carried out without disrupting the environment," he added.