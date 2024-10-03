Few MGNREGA workers opt to register phone numbers in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district

MADURAI: Just around 16% of workers under the MGNREGA scheme have registered their phone numbers in the Dindigul district. While just 368,860 workers are registered in the district, only 51,704 workers have registered their mobile numbers. However, the officials have maintained that there is no communication gap between the district administration and the workers.

As per the district records, 306,356 job cards were issued for the period 2024-2025 till September 30.

Speaking to TNIE, Pannuvarpatti Panchayat secretary K Karuppiah said, "Almost all workers belong to the same locality and neighbourhood. It is not a problem to reach out to these workers. When we inform one person about the work, which is mostly located within 4-5 km, they inform the other workers. Although there are some workers with mobile phones, they have not shown any interest in registering their numbers. However, this has not affected the execution of work in this panchayat.”

Pillayarnatham Panchayat secretary K Chinnasamy said, "Almost all workers under the MGNREGA scheme are from a poor background. For example, if a family of a man, his wife, their children and elderly persons are living together, only the man has a mobile phone.

His wife and the elderly persons will still be registered in the MGNREGA scheme. Many elderly people do not know how to use mobile phones, so they give their relative’s phone number. Besides, if we inform one person, they will inform their family and friends. So, communication is not an issue.”

A top official from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said, "Many of the workers are above the age group of 50 and lack mobile phones, which hinders the registration of phone numbers. Field supervisors in all blocks are connected to the workers in their locality.

More importantly, panchayat secretaries in each village panchayat are in touch with the workers. We have linked the bank accounts of the workers, and there has been no problem thus far.”