Illegal fence kills farmer, Tamil Nadu man held for dumping body in well

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The body of a farmer who died after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence was found inside a well in Nedungavadi village on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ramasamy, a resident of the village.

The police, on Wednesday morning, arrested a fellow villager Raja, who went absconding after the incident, for allegedly dumping the body into the well.

Sources said Raja had leased a land adjacent to Ramasamy’s for peanut cultivation. It is alleged that Raja had illegally installed an electric fence around his farm to protect the crops from wild animals, including wild boars.

Early on Tuesday morning, as Ramasamy did not return from the farmland, his family members initiated a search and the police were alerted. His body was eventually found in a nearby well with severe burns and electrocution marks. It was sent to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A case has been registered, and Raja has been remanded in custody.