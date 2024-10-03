Madras HC slams counsel for asking judge to recuse

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Registry to place a writ petition pertaining to TNPSC recruitment before the Chief Justice for suitable orders after Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson and the senior counsel appearing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), made a statement which the court felt was demeaning and highly disrespectful.

A Division Bench of Justices of R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a batch of appeals filed in 2018 and 2024 and a batch of PILs filed in 2018 related to TNPSC recruitment, wherein Wilson, appearing for TNPSC, sought recusal of judge Victoria Gowri as she had admitted the writ petition and issued direction.

Hearing this statement, Justice R Subramanian said Wilson had made an irresponsible statement before the court and sought recusal of a judge on the ground that the Justice had entertained the writ petition and granted an interim order, during the pendency of the petitions.

“This, according to us, is demeaning to this court and highly disrespectful. Hence, we do not propose to hear these cases and direct the Registry to place this matter before the Chief Justice, for suitable orders,” the Judge said.

The court observed that they did not expect this statement from Wilson. “This is one of the Chartered High Courts of the country. Don’t demean it with this statement,” the judge said.