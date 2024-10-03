Tenkasi Iyarkai Vazha Pathukappu Sangam announce protest against illegal quarrying on October 23

TENKASI: Demanding action against illegal quarrying activities in the region, the Tenkasi Iyarkai Vazha Pathukappu Sangam announced a massive protest at the Puliyarai checkpost on October 23. The same was announced during a meeting held here on Wednesday.

The association's president and former MLA K Raviarunan presided over the meeting in the presence of general secretary S Jameen.

The association resolved to organize the protest to highlight several pressing concerns. The key demands of the protesters included immediate closure of quarries violating norms. "Residents have raised fears over recent tremors, suspected to have been caused by deep drilling and excessive use of high-powered explosives at stone quarries. We demand an urgent drone and digital survey of all quarries to identify those digging beyond the permitted depths. We also demand the arrest of those using high-powered explosives under the Goondas Act," said Raviarunan, addressing the meeting.

He further criticised the district administration for not filing an appeal against the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order, lifting the ban on giant trucks with more than 10 wheels from transporting minerals.

The association also urged the state government to impose taxes on minerals being transported to other states and implement an e-pass system for vehicles transporting the minerals to prevent forgery of manual permits. Over 30 office bearers of the association participated in the meeting and pledged to take part in the protest.