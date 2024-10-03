Tribal panchayat president demands action against caste abuse

VILLUPURAM: Demanding action by the district administration against caste discrimination by deputy panchayat president, a tribal irular woman panchayat president of Anangur village in Gingee taluk protested at the district collector's office in Villupuram on Wednesday.

The woman also boycotted the Gram Sabha held on the event of Gandhi Jayanthi, demanding justice.

E Sangeetha (40), filed a formal complaint to the district collector, twice, in July and August, alleging caste discrimination by deputy president Chitra Gunasekaran and her husband Gunasekaran at the panchayat office in Anangur village under Gingee taluk in Villupuram.

"The couple restrained me from doing my duties, openly called out caste slurs against me when I was in public meetings and inspections. They also refused to provide me access to the digital key (a digital password) to log in the government website to approve fund allotment for several panchayat projects. I’m extremely affected by this, mentally. My woes have fallen in deaf ears since the district collector has not done anything fruitful to stop them from abusing me using my caste ," said Sangeetha.

After her complaint in August, district collector C Palani stated that an inspection was held at the panchayat office where the deputy was ordered to provide Sangeetha the digital key. Moreover, the collector said that discrimination like not giving her a chair, did not exist.

A month after this, Sangeetha has again claimed verbal and habitual caste abuse by the duo, who continue to call her using her caste name and asking her to leave from inspection sites of MGNREGA works.

Reacting to the issue, Villupuram MP, D Ravikumar told TNIE, "I was aware of the protest by Sangeetha. The matter will be investigated and I will pay a direct visit to assess the situation."