80 per cent drain desilting work complete: Vellore Municipal Corporation

VELLORE: With the northeast monsoon expected to set in Tamil Nadu in the third week of October, Vellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Janaki Raveendran has said that 80 % of stormwater drain desilting work in the city is complete.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Around 80% of stormwater drain desilting works have been completed. Before the northeast monsoon sets in, we will completely desilt all stormwater rains. I have asked the staff to clear blockages in drainages as well.”

Regarding low-lying areas like Muthamizh Nagar, VG Rao Nagar and Bharathi Nagar getting flooded because of the water from Katpadi Railway Station entering it, she said that the civic body held a joint inspection with the Railways and a solution would be arrived. “As of now, sandbags have been placed to prevent movement of water to low-lying areas,” she said.

The electricity department has also started precautionary measures to face the monsoon. An official from the department said that in the past few weeks, they replaced damaged and sagging electricity cables and trimmed tree branches that were blocking electric wires.

“We have also formed a 15-member team under a nodal officer to respond to monsoon damages. We are also arranging private crane vehicles to quickly remove any fallen electric utility poles,” she said.