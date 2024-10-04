Armstrong case: 5K-page chargesheet names 30 accused, 200 witnesses

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in the murder case of former BSP state president K Armstrong at a judicial magistrate court in Egmore on Thursday.

A police source said 30 people were named accused in the chargesheet containing 750 pages of documentary evidence. The names of at least 200 witnesses have been included in the chargesheet. The documentary evidence included details of a firearm and five country bombs.

The source said the police have named history-sheeter P Nagendran as the prime accused, history-sheeter Senthil alias Sambo Senthil the second accused and former TN Youth Congress functionary N Aswathaman — son of P Nagendran — as third.

The source also said the chargesheet confirms that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation to history-sheeter Arcot Suresh’s killing in August 2023. “Suresh’s brother Ponnai Balu felt that Armstrong was the main man behind Suresh’s murder but he escaped legal action. For vengeance, Balu wanted to kill Armstrong,” added the source.

Besides Suresh’s murder, the police have found multiple other motives behind the killing of the former BSP chief. Nagendran and Aswathaman allegedly had a dispute with Armstrong over a financial deal. Aswathaman and Armstrong had a previous enmity over another land deal to the tune of several crores.