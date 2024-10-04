Attacked, house demolished for filing plaint with collector, alleges Avudaiyarpuram resident

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after petitioning District Collector K Elambahavath, demanding to protect her house from encroachers at Avudaiyarpuram, a 49-year-old widow was allegedly attacked by goons and her house was razed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The woman has been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and a case has been registered at the central police station against eight suspects.

The complainant, D Muthumari, told TNIE that nearly eight assailants reached her home around 3 am on Tuesday, and demolished her mud-roof house using an earth mover. They allegedly stamped on her stomach and chest as she resisted to leave the house, and dragged her out of the house, she said.

“How dare you file a petition against us with the collector and take the issue to the press,” she quoted the assailants saying. The house was razed a few minutes after I was pulled out and all my belongings were damaged,” she added.

Acting on the complaint, the Thoothukudi central police had registered an FIR against eight persons, including one Michael Arul Regan. However, the FIR has not been made public on the Tamil Nadu police website yet.

Sources said that it was not just Muthumari, but over 110 houses have been razed by encroachers backed by a businessman in the past few months. Despite complaints and protests, no action was taken and just six houses remain in the area, sources said.