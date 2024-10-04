Chargesheets in Krishnagiri sex assault to be filed by October 15

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the police would file the chargesheet in the cases relating to sexual assault of students at fake NCC camp held in Krishnagiri by October 15.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made the submission before the division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji on Thursday when a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the incident came up for hearing.

Saying that if the court could allow, the police will file the chargesheet by October 15, the AAG noted, otherwise, the accused persons may claim default bail.

Accepting his request, the court gave consent for filing the chargesheet in three cases of sexual assault in Krishnagiri district and another case registered at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.

Ravindran also submitted a confidential report on the investigations into the death of the father of prime accused Sivaraman. State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah also appeared before the court, representing the police.

Replying to a query from the bench, they said the police would hold investigation into the death of Sivaraman after the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Salem concluded his inquiry.

Ravindran informed that a special officer has been appointed to manage the affairs of one school while decision on two other schools will be taken soon. The bench adjourned the case to October 22 for final disposal.