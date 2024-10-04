Fearing encounter, two suspects escape police custody in TN, fractures leg

COIMBATORE: Two suspects who were arrested in connection with a murder in August, fearing an encounter, attempted to escape from police custody and fractured their legs on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Thangaraj (40) and Rajesh alias Rajasekar (38), natives of Sivaganga. Police said, the two suspects among a ten-member gang were arrested by the Palladam police in connection with a rivalry murder of Vinoth Kannan (35), from Sivanganga.

On August 8, the deceased who was working at a bakery at Rayarpalayam near Palladam was hacked to death by the gang and they beheaded him. Following this, an investigation was conducted and the ten-member gang were lodged to Coimbatore Central Prison.

Meanwhile, on Thursday as the police were taking Thangaraj and Rajesh to an abandoned quarry at Somanur to retrieve the weapons they used for the murder that they had hidden, fearing that it was an encounter plan, they attempted to escape from police custody and jumped into a pit and fractured their legs. They are under treatment and an investigation is underway.