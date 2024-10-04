Fishing boats from other districts allowed in Kodiyakarai down to 125

NAGAPATTINAM: The fisheries department has reduced the number of boats from other districts allowed to camp in Kodiyakarai in the district from 150 to 125 this year. This follows the demand by Nagapattinam fishers seeking restriction on boats from other districts during the upcoming fishing season.

The department set the number at a peace meeting called in Vedaranyam on Thursday. As the northwest monsoon is arriving, the fisherfolk from other villages and other coastal districts are beginning to camp in Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district to fish in the waters of the Palk Strait.

The Palk Bay is set to witness heavy competition for fishing for the next three months. The representatives from Vedaranyam had petitioned the fisheries department to restrict fishers from other districts from camping in Kodiyakarai.

On Thursday, a meeting was conducted at the taluk office in Vedaranyam. Officials from the revenue, police and fisheries departments as well representatives from coastal villages in Kilvelur and Vedaranyam participated. "The increase in number of boats from other districts in Kodiyakarai will affect the livelihoods of those native to Nagapattinam district due to the competition in fishing.

So, we demand restriction on the boats," said G Bhoomidasan, a representative from Arukatuthurai in Vedaranyam taluk. From late October to early February, the fisherfolk from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's coastal districts who usually venture into Coromandel waters shift their preferences to Palk Strait due to the tranquil nature of sea waters and the availability of good fish for four months.