Fishing boats from other districts allowed in Kodiyakarai down to 125

NAGAPATTINAM: The fisheries department has reduced the number of boats from other districts allowed to camp in Kodiyakarai in the district from 150 to 125 this year. This follows the demand by Nagapattinam fishers seeking restriction on boats from other districts during the upcoming fishing season.
The department set the number at a peace meeting called in Vedaranyam on Thursday. As the northwest monsoon is arriving, the fisherfolk from other villages and other coastal districts are beginning to camp in Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district to fish in the waters of the Palk Strait.
The Palk Bay is set to witness heavy competition for fishing for the next three months. The representatives from Vedaranyam had petitioned the fisheries department to restrict fishers from other districts from camping in Kodiyakarai.
On Thursday, a meeting was conducted at the taluk office in Vedaranyam. Officials from the revenue, police and fisheries departments as well representatives from coastal villages in Kilvelur and Vedaranyam participated. "The increase in number of boats from other districts in Kodiyakarai will affect the livelihoods of those native to Nagapattinam district due to the competition in fishing.
So, we demand restriction on the boats," said G Bhoomidasan, a representative from Arukatuthurai in Vedaranyam taluk. From late October to early February, the fisherfolk from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's coastal districts who usually venture into Coromandel waters shift their preferences to Palk Strait due to the tranquil nature of sea waters and the availability of good fish for four months.
Kodiyakarai, also known as Point Calimere, located at the apex of delta districts becomes their favourite destination to camp and operate as the point which connects Coromandel waters and the Palk Bay. The local fisherfolk in Kodiyakarai provide food, shelter and vessel berths for the visiting fisherfolk and make an income through them.
Only about 60 FRP (fibre reinforced plastic) motorised boats in Kodiyakarai are owned by Kodiyakarai natives. The vessels of visitors had increased up to a thousand boats, leading to conflicts in the past. This forced the department to restrict the number to 150 last year.
"Altercations and clashes broke out on the shores of Kodiyakarai in the past due to operation of boats from other districts. We do not want such incidents to recur. So, we want their number under control," said V Manivel, a representative from Seruthur in Kilvelur taluk.
An official from fisheries and fishermen welfare department in Nagapattinam said, "Taking the grievances from fisherfolk into consideration, we are reducing the number of boats from other districts at Kodiyakarai from 150 last year to 125 this year. The boat owners should get permission from the department for berthing in Kodiyakarai."