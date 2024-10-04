‘Hand over admin of destitute shelter to Ooty municipality’

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru ordered Dr Abdul Kalam Dream Trust running a home for the destitute at Mullikorai to handover its administration to Udhagamandalam Municipality after a committee constituted by the district administration found several irregularities.

The collector in her order dated October 2, directed S Dhastagir of the trust to vacate the shelter immediately and transfer all administrative, financial, and operational responsibilities to the municipal commissioner.

She further said that the handover must be completed without delay and no appeals or representations from the trust regarding the order will be entertained.

Earlier, the district administration formed a committee comprising the revenue divisional officer, municipal commissioner, and the district social welfare officer to investigate the home after allegations surfaced that the people running the home were abusing the inmates under their care and were also appropriating the land and property of those residing there.