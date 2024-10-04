Jaggery production hit as price of sugarcane soars in Dharmapuri dist due to lack of rain

DHARMAPURI: The jaggery production has been affected due to increasing sugarcane prices in the district. Producers have attributed it to a lack of rain and low production.

Jaggery production is a key cottage industry in Dharmapuri and its units are set up in Papparapatti, Palacode, Marandahalli, and other areas. As many as 70 such cottage industries are the livelihood of over 1,500 families. However, this trade has been affected due to the increasing sugarcane prices and lack of demand in the market.

S Chinnasamy, Dharmapuri Sugarcane, and Jaggery Producer Association (DSJPA) treasurer said, “The price of sugarcane has increased in Tamil Nadu primarily due to lack of rain this year. It has gone up from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per tonne.

Further, we have to pay an additional charge of about Rs 1,500 for transport and labour. While the price of sugarcane has increased, the price in the market and demand for it has not increased. This is affecting our business.”

He added, “Right now, a kilogram of jaggery costs Rs 45 to Rs 48 in the market. A tonne of sugarcane produces about 110 kg of jaggery, which is a huge loss for us. Considering the labour charges, we are losing another Rs 500 to Rs 800 per unit of production.”

P Krishnamoorthi, a jaggery producer, said, “We have about 70 units that produce jaggery and around 70-75 tonnes of jaggery is produced per day. We also supply to neighbouring districts like Salem, Erode, Vellore, and other areas. Further, there is a lack of demand.

Decades ago, during puja and Deepavali people used to make sweets at home and the prime ingredient for it was jaggery. However, now people just buy sweets from shops and so the lack of demand has reduced its price. If more people consume jaggery, there will be higher demand and that will be an aid for the cottage industry.”

R Devan, another producer, said, “We need about Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg to earn profits. The lack of skilled labourers is also an issue. So, the labour charges also increase every year. However, we are in a position where we cannot increase the prices or traders will not buy jaggery. If there are buyers, it not only affects us but also the families of the labourers.”