Madurai deputy mayor, brother booked for threatening woman

MADURAI: Deputy Mayor of Madurai corporation T Nagarajan, his brother and a few others have been booked by the city police for allegedly criminally intimidating a woman to register a property in favour of another person.

Sources said the complainant, P Vasantha (62) of Jaihindpuram said she obtained a loan of Rs 10 lakh from one M Kumar alias Koli Kumar three years ago by pledging her house and giving him a signed promissory note.

After many months, Vasantha asked Kumar to cancel the promissory note and assured him to pay back the amount. However, he told her to register the property in his name and that he would pay her Rs 15 lakh more. She declined the proposition as the property was worth over Rs 1 crore.

In May 2023, Vasantha and her son Muruganantham were assaulted by Kumar, broker Muthu alias Muthuchamy and one Ganeshan over the former’s refusal to register the property in Kumar’s name. Jaihindpuram police registered a case regarding this attack in 2023.

The district court is all set to record statements of the witnesses in this case in the first week of October. As per the complaint, on July 30 this year, T Nagarajan and a few others threatened to murder Vasantha if she didn’t transfer the property to Kumar’s name. They also allegedly assaulted her family in front of a policemen.

“On the direction of the deputy mayor, Jaihindpuram police whisked away her son to the station and later released him,” Vasantha’s complaint read. Later, she approached the district court, which directed the police to register a case.

Accordingly, the police, on September 30, booked T Nagarajan his brother T Rajendran, M Kumar, broker Muthu and one Muthu of Nethaji Street Muthu under sections of BNS and TNPHW Act. The deputy mayor, has denied charges, claiming that it is a politically motivated case.