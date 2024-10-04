Major growth in IT sector on the horizon for TN, says Min Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

MADURAI: Presiding over the seventh edition of 'Connect Madurai 2024', organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that a major growth in the IT sector is on the horizon for India, especially for Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the event, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, "There is a huge demand for additional facilities in production, IT and design, as a replacement for manufacturing, coming out of China, and the spotlight is now on India, particularly Tamil Nadu. This shift is just the beginning and much more is on the horizon."

In order to effectively transform Madurai into a thriving IT, ITES, and Electronics hub, the minister said, government initiatives shall be enhanced by focusing on a few strategic areas. "Taking leverage of existing programmes like the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and skill development centres can create targeted training modules that align with industry needs. Steps should be taken to collaborate with local universities and tech companies to design courses that focus on emerging technologies," he said.

The minister further called for investing in robust technology infrastructure, focusing on high-speed broadband and reliable fiber connectivity. "Partnerships should be established with telecom providers to ensure widespread access. Collaborations should be made with research institutions and private companies to set up quantum computing facilities, positioning Madurai as a leader in cutting-edge technology," he added.

He further emphasised on the need to create a supportive ecosystem by establishing tech parks that incorporate recreational facilities, coworking spaces, and innovation hubs. "Measures should be taken to ensure an efficient and user-friendly single-window system enabling businesses to navigate regulatory requirements seamlessly," he said. Various dignitaries and officials from several departments were present during the event.