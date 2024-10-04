Tamil Nadu

New deans appointed to 14 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Deans have also been posted for KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.
CHENNAI: The health and family welfare department has issued orders to fill the posts of deans that had been lying vacant in 14 government medical colleges.

In an order dated October 3 issued by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, the posts have been filled based on a proposal sent by the Director of Medical Education and Research.

According to this, 14 medical officers have been promoted to the post of dean to be posted at the government medical colleges in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Kumaramangalam, Pudukkottai, Theni, Karur, Salem, Virudhunagar and Vellore.

Deans have also been posted for KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

New deans

  • Dr G Sivasankar: Govt Chengalpattu Medical College

  • Dr M Bhavani: Govt Medical College, Kallakurichi

  • Dr T Ravikumar: Govt Erode Medical College

  • Dr V Ramalakshmi: Govt Med College, Kanniyakumari

  • L Arul Sundaresh Kumar- Govt Madurai Medical College

  • Dr R Amutha Rani- Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram

  • Dr P Leo David- Government Kilpauk Medical College

  • Dr J Devi Meenal- Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

  • Dr M Rohinidevi- Government Vellore Medical College

