Newborn's body found in garbage dump in Tirunelveli, probe under way

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: The body of a newborn was recovered from a garbage dump in Melapalayam of Tirunelveli corporation early on Thursday. Sanitary workers, who were involved in cleaning works in the area, found the body and informed the police and the corporation authorities.

The body of the baby, believed to be just a few hours old, was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The city police launched an investigation in this regard.

According to sources, this is the second such incident in the same area within a year. "Last year, a newborn was found abandoned and later placed in a care home after providing medical treatment.

The repeated occurrence of such incidents in Melapalayam has raised concerns among the residents. The residents have urged the district administration and corporation authorities to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," said sources.

Foster parents invited to care for abandoned children



In a statement on Thursday, Tenkasi Collector AK Kamal Kishore invited those who are willing to be foster parents to care for abandoned children. "Under the Model Guidelines for Foster Care, 2015, the government has initiated a Foster Care Scheme to provide a family environment for children above the age of six, who are either abandoned, orphaned, or whose parents are unable to care for them.

The initiative aims to place these children with foster parents registered under the Juvenile Justice Act. Foster parents, who are willing to care for these children but lack the financial means to do so, will receive a monthly financial aid of Rs 4,000 per child.

The foster care arrangement can be for a short-term or long-term duration, and in some cases, children may remain with their foster parents until they reach 18 years of age.”

Applicants can contact the District Child Protection Unit, No.14, Perumal Kovil Street, Tenkasi - 627811 for details.