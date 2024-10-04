NHRC begins training programme for TN, Karnataka police officers

COIMBATORE: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) commenced a two-day skill development training programme for police officers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on the subject of human rights, at a private hotel on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The officers who took part in the event were briefed on the substantial number of complaints received by the National Human Rights Commission regarding human rights violations, including abuse of power, use of excessive force, and violence in police custody.

Humane practices to be followed by the police personnel while carrying out day-to-day operations were also highlighted during the programme that was inaugurated by Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal earlier in the day.

While, as many as 44 senior police officers, including Inspector General B Shamoondeswari, five SPs, 37 ADSPs and one DSP from across Tamil Nadu took part in the training event, representing Karnataka, Inspector General of Police (Grievances and Human Rights) Devajyoti Ray, Director of Karnataka Prison Department Academy M Somashekar, several SPs and other officials took part.

On behalf of the NHRC, Director General of Investigation Ajay Bhatnagar, Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission member V Kannadasan, NHRC Registrar (law) Jogindar Singh, Devajyoti Ray, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of the NHRC Bharat Lal, and former NHRC member Rajiv Jain took classes for the officers.