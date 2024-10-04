Pondy smart city project deadline extended till March 31 of next year

PUDUCHERRY: In a boost to Puducherry’s urban development efforts, the Ministry of Urban Development has granted an extension for the Smart City Project until March 31, 2025. Initially slated for completion by June 2024, the extension was granted following a request from the Puducherry government, according to highly placed sources.

Of the 82 projects undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crore, 53 projects, costing Rs 112 crore, have been completed. The remaining 29 projects, totalling Rs 505 crore, are in various stages of implementation. Most of these ongoing works are nearing completion, with the exception of the retrofitting of the underground sewerage system and the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at the AFT Mill railway crossing.

The extension provides the additional time and funds needed to ensure the completion of these key projects, said official sources.

In addition to these works, the government is also planning to undertake four new major projects aimed at addressing pressing issues related to traffic, parking, and public infrastructure.

These include a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility, the modernisation of Goubert Market, the construction of a new bus stand on East Coast Road (ECR) at Lawspet, and the Marapalam Flyover. These projects, estimated to cost Rs 200 crore, were previously dropped due to reasons including financial constraints.

However, now, they are awaiting approval following Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s recent letter to the ministry. The Marapalam Junction improvement project, which involves widening the junction and constructing a road overbridge on the Puducherry-Cuddalore Road, has been long overdue.

This junction is a critical point for vehicles travelling from North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to Cuddalore, and it experiences severe traffic congestion. Another major project is the MLCP, designed to alleviate parking-related traffic issues in the main town area. The modernisation of the old Goubert Market with a modern three-story complex and the construction of the new bus stand at Lawspet is also part of the government’s ambitious plans to improve urban infrastructure.

With the extension granted and new projects proposed, Puducherry is on track to transform its urban landscape, providing enhanced facilities for residents and visitors alike.