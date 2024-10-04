Three youth threaten cops claiming link to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s PA, held

COIMBATORE: A day after a youth along with his two friends, allegedly in an inebriated condition, entered into a scuffle with traffic police on the 100-feet road in the city, claiming that he was the brother of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi’s personal assistant (PA), he tendered an apology to the police on Wednesday evening.

A video of the scuffle had gone viral on social media and now, the police have also posted the video of the suspect apologising and confessing that he had no connection with Kanimozhi’s PA.

On Tuesday night, police constable VC Deepak of Kattoor Traffic police station was dealing with unauthorised parking at Gandhipuram, when he saw three youth who parked their car in an unauthorised way

When confronted, Kiran (23), Siva (22) and Balaji (24) from Pollachi, Kiran pretended to phone Kanimozhi’s PA in a bid to intimidate the police. “However, the trio was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS and the TNCP Act, and later released on station bail,” said Kattoor police station inspector A Dowlath Nisha.

While Kiran is a law student, the other two have completed a mechanical engineering course. A cop said the youth were released on bail. Kiran confessed that he did not know any political leaders and had dialled a random number in a bid to intimidate the police.

In another case, Race Course police booked M Thangaraj (38) from Gokulam Colony in Vadavalli on Wednesday for verbally abusing and assaulting a traffic police. After some motorists had alerted the police about Thangaraj’s negligent driving, the traffic cop intercepted.

Sources said that he verbally abused and assaulted the police personnel. Thangaraj, who claimed to be an advocate, was arrested and released on bail.