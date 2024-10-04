Tribal panchayat prez in TN alleges casteist abuse, stages stir in collectorate, held

VILLUPURAM: A village panchayat president has alleged lax response on the part of the district administration to the repeated complaints of caste discrimination meted out to her. Panchayat president of Anangur village in Gingee taluk E Sangeetha (40), a tribal woman, filed a formal complaint with District Collector C Palani in July and August alleging that her deputy Chitra Gunasekaran, her husband Gunasekaran and a local DMK branch secretary had been harassing and discriminating against her based on her caste. She had also filed the complaint with other senior officials.

The complaint accused Chitra and her husband of continuously obstructing Sangeetha from discharging her official duties since the time she took office three years ago. “Chitra and her husband refuse to provide me with the digital key (a password) needed to approve salaries and allocate funds for basic amenities like laying water pipes and roads. They also raise my tribal identity to abuse and demean me during public meetings,” the panchayat president said.

“Chitra has openly told me “You, an Irular woman, do not deserve to sit in the panchayat president’s chair”, and threatened to physically harm me if I intervened in administrative matters. I have also been issued death threats. However, the officials don’t take any concrete action on my complaints,” she further said.

Responding to her complaint in August, Collector Palani had ordered an inquiry and directed the deputy president to provide Sangeetha access to the digital key. However, the collector has not directly contacted the victim nor inspected the situation until now.