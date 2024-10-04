Vadivelu seeking vengeance: Tamil actor Singamuthu

CHENNAI: Stating that he was behind the rise in popularity of comedian Vadivelu in the film industry, actor Singamuthu has told the Madras HC the former is seeking vengeance because he had written scripts for other actors.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit filed by Singamuthu before Justice RMT Teekaa Raman on Friday in response to a defamation suit filed by Vadivelu.

Denying the allegations of making defamatory statements against Vadivelu, Singamuthu said he had spoken only about his personal experience and the observations and opinions made by other persons in the cinema industry in an interview.

Singamuthu alleged Vadivelu has filed the defamation suit in order to harass him even after expressing regret in the reply made to a legal notice.

He also stated the particular interview he had given to a YouTube channel was removed from social media.

“We acted together in many Tamil films. I am a writer and orator and wrote comedy tracks for many actors including Vadivelu. I was behind his success in the industry,” Singamuthu said.

Singamuthu also said he had been instrumental in Vadivelu purchasing several properties in Chennai city and the suburbs. However, a complaint of cheating `7 crore was lodged against him.