Bar associations decry judge’s comments on senior counsel

CHENNAI: Bar associations have decried the comments made by a senior judge against senior advocate and Rajya Sabha Member P Wilson during hearing of a case at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) and the Federation of Bar Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to look into the issue and take steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Referring to the comments made by Justice R Subramaniam, during the course of hearing, MHAA president G Mohana Krishnan, in a statement, said “unwarranted harsh words” were darted against Wilson in “heavy and accusatory note”.

“This took place during arguments and has caused significant distress among the legal fraternity,” he said, adding this level of discourse was not only unnecessary but also contrary to the decorum and professionalism upheld by the courts.

The MHAA said if left unaddressed, such incidents could undermine the dignity of judicial process. N Marappan, chairman of the Federation of Bar Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said undignified language was used against the senior counsel. “The majesty and glory of the court are not only up to the bar to maintain but also for those who preside over the court,” he said.

He also requested the CJ to direct the authorities of the Madurai Bench to order a probe into recording of the court proceedings and sharing it on social media as recording of proceedings are prohibited.

The president of Law Association, Selvaraj, has also sent a memorandum to the CJ on this issue.

