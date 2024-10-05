Jet set, go for Marina air show

CHENNAI: Thunderous roar of jet engines reverberated across the Marina Beach on Friday as Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots showcased their skills, navigating modern aircraft and choppers, during the rehearsals conducted for the air show scheduled for Sunday (October 6).

The air show is conducted as part of the 92nd Air Force Day celebrations, for which an event will be held at the Tambaram Air Station on Tuesday.

The aircraft that zipped past the skies included Dassault Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Suryakiran. indigenously developed HAL Tejas among others.

The neighbourhoods in Chennai were agog as children, women and even senior citizens climbed up the stairs after hearing the roar of the jets during the rehearsals.

Over 20 different types of aircraft will be showcased during the event, taking off from air force stations in Tambaram, Thanjavur, Sulur and the training command base in Bengaluru.From there, each participating team will converge above the East Coast Road and then fly to the Marina Beach.

While the IAF expects nearly 15 lakh attendees for the air show, there was also a concern over bird strikes.

“We would like the people to not bring eatables,” requested Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF, Bengaluru.

The Sunday event will be the third Air Force Day celebration conducted outside New Delhi, and the first in a southern state.

The entire display on the skies will be controlled by the Air Traffic Controller in the Chennai Airport.