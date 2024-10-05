New Nilgiri Tahr habitat spotted in Pasumalai

CHENNAI: In a significant breakthrough for conservation efforts, a newly colonised habitat of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr has been discovered in Pasumalai, located in the Erasai West beat of the Chinnamanoor Range within the Megamalai Forest Division.
This new find was documented during the synchronised census in November last year, where five individual Nilgiri Tahr were spotted by field staff, signalling the animal’s exploratory behaviour and adaptability in finding new habitats.
Pasumalai, situated at an elevation of approximately 1,392 metres above sea level, boasts of rich ecological diversity with unique features that make it a suitable environment for the ungulate.
Surrounded by shola forests and abandoned coffee estates, the area has potential grassland cover atop hillocks and cliffs, providing the Tahr with necessary escape terrains – critical for their survival. This discovery holds immense importance as the Nilgiri Tahr, endemic to the Western Ghats, has been under threat due to habitat loss and fragmentation.
The habitat’s floral and faunal diversity is impressive. Carnivores like tigers, leopards, and bears have been documented, alongside herbivores such as elephants, gaur, and sambar deer. Other interesting species like the pangolin and porcupine have also been sighted recently. A perennial water source and abundant plant life further enhance the habitat’s viability for sustaining wildlife.
Speaking to TNIE, Nilgiri Tahr project director M G Ganesan said, “In addition to spotting the five Nilgiri Tahrs, field staff noted the presence of old Tahr pellets in the region, suggesting that the animals have used this area for a while.
One adult male Nilgiri Tahr has been spotted using the Pasumalai habitat as a corridor to travel between Narayandevan Patty and Varaiyattumottai. The movement highlights the area’s importance as a potential migratory route for Tahr herds, expanding the known range of the species.”
However, despite Pasumalai’s suitability as a Nilgiri Tahr habitat, anthropogenic pressures pose a significant threat. Livestock grazing has been documented in the area, which could disrupt the natural habitat and impede the Nilgiri Tahr’s ability to thrive.
Several conservationists are urging immediate action to alleviate these pressure, stressing that if human activities are controlled, Pasumalai could become a critical sanctuary for the Nilgiri Tahr population.
Census report likely soon
The full census report will be released shortly as the forest department awaits a date confirmation from CM M K Stalin. Minister K Ponmudy inaugurated the Wildlife Week celebrations at the Guindy Children’s Park on Friday. The valedictory event is scheduled for October 9 in Coimbatore.
The state had declared October 7 as Nilgiri Tahr Day, honouring E R C Davidar, who pioneered the scientific study of the species.