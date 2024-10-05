New Nilgiri Tahr habitat spotted in Pasumalai

CHENNAI: In a significant breakthrough for conservation efforts, a newly colonised habitat of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr has been discovered in Pasumalai, located in the Erasai West beat of the Chinnamanoor Range within the Megamalai Forest Division.

This new find was documented during the synchronised census in November last year, where five individual Nilgiri Tahr were spotted by field staff, signalling the animal’s exploratory behaviour and adaptability in finding new habitats.

Pasumalai, situated at an elevation of approximately 1,392 metres above sea level, boasts of rich ecological diversity with unique features that make it a suitable environment for the ungulate.

Surrounded by shola forests and abandoned coffee estates, the area has potential grassland cover atop hillocks and cliffs, providing the Tahr with necessary escape terrains – critical for their survival. This discovery holds immense importance as the Nilgiri Tahr, endemic to the Western Ghats, has been under threat due to habitat loss and fragmentation.

The habitat’s floral and faunal diversity is impressive. Carnivores like tigers, leopards, and bears have been documented, alongside herbivores such as elephants, gaur, and sambar deer. Other interesting species like the pangolin and porcupine have also been sighted recently. A perennial water source and abundant plant life further enhance the habitat’s viability for sustaining wildlife.