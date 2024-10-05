Nigerian arrested for illegal stay in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City police arrested a 41-year-old Nigerian national for residing in India without appropriate documents. He was allegedly staying in Erode and frequently visited Tiruppur for knitwear business.

The accused was identified as Emmanuel Nanzo, (41) of Nigeria. Police sources said, “On Thursday evening, while the Tiruppur North police were patrolling the Soosaiyapuram area, Emmanuel who was passing by, was found suspicious and questioned. Following this, it was confirmed that he was living in India without proper documents. Police arrested him the same night.”

Officials added that he came to India in 2013 and was living in a rented house at Erode. Along with his friends in Tiruppur, he used to export knitwear to Nigeria. When inquired, he said that he did not know where he had kept his passport and did not provide necessary documents, police sources further said.

“A large number of Nigerians staying in Tiruppur are involved in the export of knitwear. We have made this arrest as he did not have proper documents,” the officer said.