Tamil Nadu’s first shelter for stray dogs inaugurated in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The state's first dedicated shelter for treating injured and infected stray dogs was opened in the city on Friday. Mayor Mu Anbalagan inaugurated the facility set up on a corporation plot in Konakkarai in partnership with a city-based NGO.

Stressing that the Tiruchy corporation is the first local body in the state to establish such a shelter, the mayor said, "There are about 25,000 stray dogs in the city, of which over 17,000 have already been sterilised and vaccinated.

While these measures will help in controlling the stray dog population, many dogs suffer injuries in road accidents or require treatment for infections. In order to tend to such cases, we decided to set up a shelter in association with the Blue Cross of Tiruchy.

The corporation provided the land and the NGO will handle the operations." The shelter can accommodate around 25 dogs at a time and is equipped with facilities for surgery.

A dedicated team will manage the care of injured or infected stray dogs and corporation officials will conduct periodic inspections to monitor the shelter's operations, a senior official said.

Further, a corporation survey is under way to assess the success of its sterilisation efforts. "We conducted a survey in March, which estimated the stray dog population at 25,000.

The ongoing survey, expected to conclude by the end of this month, will provide more data on dogs, including pets, and help us determine whether more animal birth control (ABC) centres are needed," said a health officer.

Residents can report injured or infected stray dogs to the shelter by calling 9894369069. The team will respond and take the animals for treatment.