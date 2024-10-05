Two Bihar workers hospitalised with leptospirosis symptoms in Erode

ERODE: Two migrant workers have been admitted to a government hospital in Bhavani in Erode district with symptoms of leptospirosis (rat fever).

According to sources, construction work is being done at a private site in Poonachi near Bhavani. More than 50 workers from Bihar are staying there and are engaged in construction work. Five of them had a fever for the past few days. They went to Bhavani Government Hospital for treatment on Thursday.

Tests conducted at the hospital revealed that Bibinkumar, (19) and Bharanithar, (20) had symptoms of rat fever. Anmol, (19) also tested positive for dengue fever.

The other two tested positive for normal viral fever. After that, they are being treated continuously in the hospital.

Subsequently, the local body administration held a medical camp on Thursday in the workers' residence. Sanitation work was carried out there on Friday as well.

Ambika Shanmugam, Joint Director of the Health Department, did not respond to TNIE’s calls.