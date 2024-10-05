Vijay calls for discipline ahead of TVK's first political conference

CHENNAI: Anticipating a large turnout of youth from across the state for the upcoming statewide conference, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief actor Vijay on Friday urged members to act with discipline and conduct themselves responsibly.

In a statement on Friday, Vijay asked the cadre to prepare for the party’s first political conference, to be held at V Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram on October 27. He added the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the event has been completed.

He described the event as a “policy declaration conference” and a “victory festival.” He also said coordination committees for the event and in-charges for every Assembly constituency would be announced soon.

“We must work for the people of Tamil Nadu, ensuring that unmet basic needs are addressed. This must be achieved both politically and legally. This has been my ambition for a long time,” Vijay said.

He emphasised that the TVK is not just another political party but a united force of energetic youth, empowered women, and families.

Although the statement did not elaborate on responsible behaviour, Vijay noted just as a family respects a responsible man, a country respects a responsible citizen.

“Once this conference is successfully conducted, people will understand the significance of TVK. Those who judge us will realise that we are a party poised to rise and succeed in the political arena,” added Vijay.

According to sources, over 60 lakh members have joined since the membership campaign was launched on March 8 this year, with the majority being youth.