Can’t stay lease of temple land for college: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash a notification issued by the HR&CE department to lease out land belonging to Somanathaswamy temple in Kolathur to the Kapaleeswarar temple for constructing buildings for an arts and science college run by the Mylapore temple.

“Scrutiny of the impugned notification reveals that subject temple lands are meant for a long-term lease to run a college, and thus, the object is a benevolent one. When that being so, this court is of the opinion that if the petitioner intends to point out irregularities, he may raise by way of written objections/suggestions before the first respondent,” said Justice M Thandapani in a recent order.

The petition was filed by activist TR Ramesh challenging an order of the commissioner of the HR&CE and the subsequent notification over the lease of 2.5 acres belonging to Somanathaswamy temple for 25 years for constructing the college buildings. He said the impugned notification was not in accordance with the seven rules prescribed in the GO (Ms No 866 date February 15, 1960. Disposing of the petition, the judge directed the petitioner to submit the written objections/suggestions to the commissioner on or before October 9.