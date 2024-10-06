CM Stalin releases 5 books of Tiruchy Siva

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday released five books penned by DMK’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchy Siva.

On the occasion, Stalin emphasised the need for individuals like Tiruchy Siva to counter the spread of false claims by right-wing forces in the country.

The books were received by DMK’s treasurer TR Baalu, lyricist Vairamuthu, actor Prakash Raj, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others.

During his address, Stalin highlighted Siva’s service to the society as an MP. He said Siva participated in 526 debates in the parliament and raised 790 questions. Besides, Siva has tabled seven reports in the parliament as the chairman of the Parliament standing committee for Industries. In addition to that, Siva moved nine private member bills and two private member resolutions in the parliament, he said.

On the need for his books in the current scenario, Stalin said, “Today, the BJP members are not only spreading lies and slander but are also thinking about how to turn them into ‘truths’ by rewriting history. To take on these falsehoods, this country and the party (DMK) need many more like Tiruchi Siva.”