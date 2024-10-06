Daily wager in Tamil Nadu receives power bill for Rs 19k without connection

DINDIGUL: A 40-year-old woman was billed Rs 19,844 for electricity at her house, which was under construction and had no power connection or digital meter. Sources said R Bose Amman (40), a daily wager, and her husband, K Ramar (45), were constructing a home in Perumal Kovilpatti, Vadamadurai. Bose had applied for power connection and paid an advance of Rs 5,000 online.

Though Tangedco officials inspected her home, she did not receive connection for four months. On September, 2024, she received a power bill through text message from Tangedco for Rs 9,844. Subsequently, another bill amounting to Rs 19,844 for delay in payment along with a penalty was sent on October 3. She took up the matter with the local Tangedco office, but received no response.

While speaking to TNIE, a top official from TANGEDCO (Dindigul) said, "We were shocked by the information. Upon verification, we realised that the mistake was on our side. The petitioner had applied for the connection in May 2024, and service connection was allocated. However, no power line or digital meter was installed.”

“One of the employees entered the wrong consumer number with the petitioner’s contact number. Hence, she received the notifications. Bose Amman does not have to pay any amount. Meanwhile appropriate action will be taken against the employee,” the official added.