Education dept wants feedback on awareness videos that were never screened in TN

COIMBATORE: We all need people who will give us feedback.

That’s how we improve

- Bill Gates

The school education department could have been thinking on the lines of the American businessman when it sought a status report on the awareness videos on child rights and Pocso Act. But ironically, the videos which were sent two months ago to government schools across the state were never screened as they were in Hindi.

Sources said in July, the school education department sent video links of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’s (NCPCR) Child Rights and Pocso Act and told the respective headmasters to screen them for students. Upon clicking the links, the headmasters found the videos were in Hindi and cancelled the screening. They had also requested the department to send them videos in Tamil. “But it was never sent,” they added. TNIE published a report on the issue on August 7.

Recently, the school education department sought a report to be sent to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The Federation for Education Development-Tamil Nadu has condemned the school education department for the order.