Girl dies in bike crash, male friend kills self in Chennai

CHENNAI: S Yogeswaran, a 20-year-old student of a private engineering college, died by suicide just minutes after his college mate, E Sabrina (21) of Maduranthakam, riding pillion on his bike was killed in a road accident near Mamallapuram on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the friends were on their way to Mamallapuram on Yogeswaran’s motorcycle when a Puducherry Road Transport Corporation bus rammed the vehicle from behind near Pooncheri Junction.

Sabrina, who was thrown off the bike in the impact of the collision fell on the road, suffered injuries to her head, and bled profusely. She was not wearing a helmet, police said. Sabrina was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

Overcome by grief, Yogeswaran ran out of the hospital and allegedly jumped in front of another PRTC bus which was on its way to Puducherry. He died on the spot. The Chengalpattu district police registered two separate cases and arrested the drivers of the two buses — Paramasivan and Arumugam.

Four killed

Four more people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in three separate road accidents in Chennai and its neighbouring districts late on Friday and Saturday.