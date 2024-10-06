Restrain Music Academy from presenting award to Krishna, MS’s grandson tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The grandson of renowned Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi has filed a suit in the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the Music Academy from presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award to noted musician TM Krishna.

The petitioner, V Shrinivasan, stated that it is a mockery that the conferment of a prize in the name of Subbulakshmi is being made on Krishna who has publicly termed her as a ‘saintly barbie doll’ and one of the greatest hoaxes of the twentieth century in the world of Carnatic music.

He further stated that Krishna’s disparaging statements against her have had the effect of questioning her very credibility in the world of Carnatic music and the conferment ought not to be legally permitted. The suit came up before Justice RMT Teekaa Raman.

The Music Academy filed a counter affidavit denying the allegations and stated the plaintiff cannot question the authority of selection process of the award which was instituted by an English newspaper.