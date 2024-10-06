Temple worker seeks protection alleging life threat from DMK councillor

THOOTHUKUDI: A temple worker at Kathiresanmalai Murugan temple filed a complaint against a DMK councillor of Kovilpatti municipality alleging intimidation for objecting to encroachment of a temple land. Sources said that K Rajendran, a worker at the Arulmigu Poovanathaswami Thirukovil in Kovilpatti, had sought police protection for his family following a life threat.

In a petition to the police and the executive officer of the temple, Rajendran said that he was inspecting the temple land along with another temple worker Ganesan, on September 30. He found the construction of a wall on the temple premises by 29th Ward Councillor of Kovilpatti municipality Muthupandi.

After warning against the illegal construction, Muthupandi stopped construction that day. However, on October 3, Muthupandi allegedly came to Rajendran's house when he was not present, and issued death threats to his daughters. After informing the police, Muthupandi left the place, the petition said. Investigation is under way, said sources.