TN forms committees for 2025 Diamond Jubilee National Scouts & Guides Jamboree

CHENNAI: The state school education department has issued a government order establishing committees to organise the Diamond Jubilee National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Kalaignar Centenary Jamboree, scheduled for January 2025 in Tiruchy.

The order said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced in the Assembly that Rs 10 crore had been allocated for the jamboree. Following approvals from the general and executive council, committees including the jamboree council, organising committee, technical committee and working committee have been formed to oversee the event.

While the jamboree is set to take place in Manapparai in Tiruchy, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed by the national headquarters. The event may also be an international jamboree, with participants from as many as 86 countries, according to a letter from the state secretary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.The G.O. also said Elementary Education Director PA Naresh has been appointed as the special officer for the event. It approved the formation of the four committees and also additional sub-committees for the conduct of the jamboree.