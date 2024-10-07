Ecotourism gains ground in Ramnad, revenue rises two-fold over 5 years

RAMANATHAPURAM: With ecotourism sites in Ramanathapuram attracting significant tourist footfall into the district, the revenue generated by the ecotourism sites has increased two-fold in comparison with that of the previous economic year, which was the highest in the last five years, revealed an RTI reply.

From Arichal Munai to Pamban sea bridge, Ramanathapuram district has been a major hotspot attracting thousands of tourists on a daily basis. During the initial years, Ram Setu and Ramanathaswamy temple were the preferred destinations in Rameswaram, mostly for spiritual tourists. However, following the development of ecotourism sites, the district became a preferred location of all kinds of tourists.

The forest department had developed four ecotourism attractions — Karankadu (mangrove forest boating), Kurasadai (island trip), Ariyaman (white sand beach) and Pitchaimoopan Valasai (glass boat ride) — in Ramanathapuram, which have turned into much sought-after destinations in the past couple of years.

These sites, managed by the forest department, charge around `100-`400 per person for rides and other activities. According to the RTI data received by TNIE, a revenue of `4.24 lakh was generated during 2019-20 (when only Karankadu was active). In 2020-21, when Karankadu and Pichaimoopan Valasai were active, the revenue went up to `14.11 lakh.

By 2021 -22, the department earned `41 lakh through the three ecotourism sites, except for the Ariyaman beach, which was developed only in November 2022. However, after all the four sites became active, the revenue generation touched `76.27 lakh (2022-23).

Notably, when compared with that of the previous year, revenue generation in 2023-24 increased two-fold, and a total revenue of `1.72 crore was generated through all the four ecotourism sites, as against the figure of `76.27 lakh in 2022-23. Further, there has been an increase in the money spent for developing the ecotourism spots from `5 lakh (2019-20) to `1.67 crore (2023-24), stated the RTI reply.

Speaking to TNIE, Vignesh, a Ramanathapuram-based activist, opined, "With tourism being one of the major sectors in the district, the forest department should initiate more such ecotourism activities and develop the sector further. At present, all the existing sites are close to the Rameswaram coast.

Other areas should also be preferred for tourism development." When contacted, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, wildlife warden of Gulf of Mannar biosphere reserve, said the forest department was able to create better awareness about ecotourism attractions in Ramanathapuram this year. "A beach festival was hosted in Ariyaman, and it increased the district's exposure among tourists, which has extrapolated to revenue generation as well," he said, adding that ecotourism offers an efficient way to preserve the natural environment.

Through the revenue generated via these sites, Sudhakar said, we are also able to carry out development works and provide assistance to local fishermen hamlets located near the tourism sites. These fishermen are also deputed to operate boats towards the tourist attractions, he added. Commenting on the future ecotourism development initiatives, the officials said that the state government is mulling community-based tourism in Ramanathapuram through organisations such as Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust.

"Plans are in the offing to set up a Mangrove Nature Park & Coral Boating in Kunthukal, focussing on the holistic management of the mangrove ecosystem by establishing a first-of-its-kind mangrove nature park. It will also cater to the development of ecotourism facilities to monitor underwater ecosystems for coral reefs, he said.

Besides, authorities are also considering the possibility of setting up Bird Observation Platforms in Rameswaram, which welcomes lakhs of migratory birds, including flamingoes, during the migratory season. The aim is to create eco-friendly facilities to observe unique bird species, and create awareness about marine birds and related ecosystems, the official added.