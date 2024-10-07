Ex-serviceman washed away in drain, body found in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The body of a missing ex-serviceman was recovered from Noyyal River on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rajan Benny, (61), of Iduvampalayam in Tiruppur.

Police said, “Benny worked as a lab technician at a private college in Coimbatore and he travelled to work by train every day. On October 1, Tuesday, as he did not return home, his family searched for him everywhere they could, and as they failed to find him, filed a missing complaint at the Tiruppur North police station on October 2.”

“Following this, CCTV camera footages were checked on his regular route. He was last seen travelling through the Soosaiyapuram railway tunnel on College Road. Hence, we suspected that he might have been swept away by the sewage canal passing through that route due to heavy rain.”

Police added, “After this, we along with fire service officials started searching for Benny in the drain, and on Sunday morning, his bike was recovered from the drain near Rayapuram.”

“As the canal merges into the Noyyal River, Benny’s body was found floating in the river, two kilometres away from the drain. The recovered body and sent to a Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem and further investigation is on.”