Fake certificates for TNPSC jobs: Government staff among 9 booked for fraud

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Madurai registered a case against assistant commissioner (state taxes) of Thiruparankundram assessment circle, deputy superintendent of police (Attur), revenue divisional officer (Kancheepuram), and personal assistant (general) to Coimbatore collector apart from five other persons on charges of cheating to secure advantage in appointments through the TNPSC group I services by availing 20% reservation under the Tamil medium quota, in connivance with Madurai Kamaraj University officials.

According to police sources, a case was booked against Assistant Commissioner (state taxes) S Swapna (34), Personal Assistant (General) to Collector of Coimbatore NA Chanheetha (40), Deputy SP (Attur sub-division) KC Sathish Kumar (40), RDO Kancheepuram M Kalaivani (37), former senior superintendent of MKU R Sathiamoorthi (62), Superintendent SC/ST Cell of Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of MKU K Purushothaman (59), administrator of Life Educational Trust A Murali (40), programme officer of the Trust R Narayana Prabhu (41) and Coordinator of Sethupathi Institute of Higher Studies A Rajendran.

Sources said that in 2020, the principal secretary to higher education department based on the report of the V-C of MKU, directed to inquire into allegations on the DDE. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court based on a PIL plea, directed the DVAC to investigate into the irregularities committed in conducting examinations and issuance of PSTM (Person Studied in Tamil Medium) certificate by MKU.