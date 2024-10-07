Heavy rain forecast for 15 Tamil Nadu districts today

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: Heavy rain is on the cards for isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam & Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal area on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Karur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur & Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area on Tuesday. Heavy rain in parts of the state may continue until Friday.

As regards Chennai, the sky conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in the next 48 hours ending Tuesday afternoon.

According to weather blogger R Pradeep John, rains for the Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai (KTCC) region may start from Monday or Tuesday with on and off rains from easterlies. The onset of the monsoon is expected by the end of the second week of October, he said.

Meanwhile, from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, Cuddalore, Sivagangai, Namakkal and Salem received moderate to heavy rainfall. Vadakuthu in Cuddalore and Sivagangai recorded 13 cm each whereas Rasipuram and Salem recorded 12 cm and 11 cms respectively.

Anaikkarai in Thanjavur district also recorded a rainfall of 54 mm. Inflow into the Mettur dam, which stood at 5,143 cusecs in the morning of October 3, gradually increased to 16,737 cusecs by Sunday evening.