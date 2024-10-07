Mayiladuthurai cracker units shut over non-compliance

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai administration has halted operations of all four active cracker manufacturing units in the district over non-compliance with safety guidelines. The decision comes after two explosions over the past year claimed six lives.

Earlier, six cracker units operated in the district, but the license of two were suspended following fatal accidents. The remaining four units were also sealed by a revenue department team on Saturday, following their failure to comply with safety protocols.

"Despite repeated advisories and reminders, the cracker manufacturing units did not adhere to the required standard operating procedures and safety guidelines. The units failed to improve working conditions, ensure the use of safety equipment, and employ trained personnel.

These lapses led to the earlier accidents, so we have halted their operations," Collector AP Mahabharathi told TNIE. Notably, an explosion at a unit in Thillaiyadi, Tharangambadi taluk, killed four workers and severely injured four others on October 10, 2023.

Months later, on August 24, a similar accident at a unit in Kuthalam taluk claimed two lives. Following the first incident, the administration ramped up efforts to enforce safety guidelines, including storage of sufficient water, installation of motor pumps, use of protective gear, and employment of experienced supervisors, as mandated by the Explosives Act.

Teams from various departments, including revenue, police, fire services, and industrial safety, conducted surprise inspections to monitor compliance. However, these inspections revealed persistent violations, sources said.

With the demand for fireworks expected to rise ahead of Deepavali festival, the administration this time opted for caution, choosing to temporarily close the remaining units to prevent any further accidents. "If the units improve their work practices and ensure compliance with safety standards, we will consider allowing them to operate," the collector added.