No pay for over 100 govt college staff in 6 central districts for 11 months, families in distress

Even if we get the salary all the money would be enough to settle my debt." Beyond the immediate financial impact, the delay has eroded the trust between the staff and the college administration. "We have given everything to our students and our institutions, but when it comes to taking care of our livelihoods, no one seems to care. It's disheartening," shared an hourly lecturer who has been teaching at one of the affected colleges for over a decade.

For her, the mounting expenses of rent, medical bills, and groceries have made survival a daily battle. Many described sleepless nights, constant anxiety, and the humiliation of being unable to meet basic needs. "I have pawned all our jewels. I have children who need school supplies and food every day. How do I explain to them that there is no money for even the smallest things?

We are clueless as a festival season approaches" said G Ramesh, a differently abled junior assistant at Perambalur arts and science college. In a memorandum to the principal secretary for higher education, the Association of University Teachers blamed the university's ambivalence on the issue by agreeing to release the long-pending salary on one hand and acting contrary on the pretext of 'paucity of funds coupled with stiff opposition from the non- teaching staff'.

The AUT alleged the university has no intention to release the pending salary. "While Bharathidasan University and the Higher Education Department play the blame game, these 116 staff members and their families bear the brunt of the salary delay," said M S Balamurugan, state president, AUT.

Sources in higher education told TNIE "We have send a fifth reminder to the Bharathidasan University to release the funds for salaries as already accepted by them and promised for an reimbursement from the government." When contacted higher education minister Govi Chezhian told TNIE he would look into the issue and do what is necessary.