Off the cuff | Stars stall all

Monday was set to be a big day for PONLAIT—a brand-new milk parlour, ready-to-eat chapatis, and two MLAs en route for the grand opening. Decorations were up, everything was ready. But then came a twist from above — or more precisely, from the chief minister’s office. Turns out, the stars weren’t aligned.

Quite literally. In a last-minute astrological intervention, CM N Rangasamy, known for his faith in the cosmos, declared the day inauspicious. And just like that, the chapatis went cold, and the decorations came down faster than you could say “horoscope”. The MLAs, halfway to the venue, were told to turn back. The event? Postponed to Friday—when the stars, apparently, will be kinder.

Payday gone astray

Several employees working under Samagra Shiksha (SS) were shocked when their September salaries were not deposited into their accounts at the end of the month. Frustrated, many of them bombarded senior state officials with messages, asking them when they would get paid.

However, the tragic twist was that many of the employees got replies from the higher-ups which stated that they were also suffering without salaries and were in the same boat.

Adding to it, the employees said that the school education minister during a meeting had asked them to “cooperate” with the state as the centre is yet to release funds under SS. What they didn’t realise then was that “cooperation” meant putting up with not getting salaries on time.