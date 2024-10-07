Samsung signs pact with workmen committee; CITU-affiliated union to continue protests

CHENNAI: Two rounds of talks- between CITU members and Samsung management and between CITU members and ministers TRB Rajaa - TM Anbarasan and CV Ganesan - came to an impasse once again on Monday. Samsung India, in the meantime, signed a memorandum of agreement with the workmen committee of its Chennai factory, promising several measures including wage revision.

During the talks between Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leaders and Samsung management on Monday morning, the company reiterated their stand of not allowing unionisation and directly engaging with workers through a workers committee.

Later in the day, an agreement was signed between Samsung and the workmen committee members, which stated that as an immediate measure to recognise their financial situation, the company will provide a special incentive of Rs 5000 a month, effective October 2024 up to March 2025.

"The special incentive shall be considered with the annual increment in wages for the FY 2025-26, that will be finalised in consultation with the workmen committee during the wage negotiations," the agreement said.

The operation of air conditioned buses is to be expanded from 5 to 108 routes. In the event of the death of an employee, the company will offer an additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families for their immediate needs, the agreement stated. In addition, the company has promised three days of marriage leave , paternity leave for the birth of the first two children of five days from the existing three days and stated that further changes in the number of vacations will be done in consultation with the workmen committee.

In a statement that followed, Samsung said, "Both parties agreed on collaborative efforts to make the Chennai factory a great place to work. We will engage with workmen directly to address the difficulties faced by them." It added that they were cognizant of the Tamil Nadu Government's efforts to end the "illegal" strike and are thankful to the authorities for the constant support.

CITU members, however, said that signing an agreement with the workmen committee would not deter them from continuing the protests and told TNIE that none of the protesting workers were part of the workmen committee.

On Monday evening, the CITU leaders held another discussion with the ministers at the secretariat on Monday evening, where the workers were urged to withdraw the strike.

"The ministers promised they will hold talks with Samsung regarding the workers' request for improved wages. However, there is no headway on the demand for the recognition of the union from both the government and the Samsung management. Until our demand regarding the union is met, we will continue with the protest," said E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of the CITU.

The ministers also spoke to the workers regarding the wages and other grievances they have with the management in the presence of the labour department officials. CITU members have also sought a meeting with Samsung along with the ministers and the labour department officials.

According to sources at the industries department, after the meeting with CITU representatives, the ministers again held a meeting with the senior management of Samsung.

"A positive development is expected soon," sources said, adding that the chief minister has been following the matter.