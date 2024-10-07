Tiruchy corporation ‘war room’ yet to get ready for action

TIRUCHY: The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the city corporation is yet to establish a coordinated management system for multiple emergency response services. The ICCC is often described as the nerve centre of the local body, offering real-time data on drinking water availability, waste management, and many other details of the local body.

The facility at the main office campus of the corporation was opened in March 2022, and was envisaged to even handle disaster management. Though the then officials said that the centre would have access to CCTV cameras in public places, fire force, and police, it is yet to get integrated with such services in the city.

"The ICCC building was designed to act like a command room, having access to all CCTV cameras and emergency services like police in the city. But it is yet to get integrated into such emergency services," a retired corporation official said.

Although the ICCC is yet to be connected to emergency response services, officials said that the control room can act as a war room during an emergency situation. "The ICCC has a special vehicle with CCTV camera, drone and computers. It is like a mobile office that can reach disaster spots and monitor the operations.

Therefore, if we face a flood-like situation during a monsoon, the centre can provide coordinated information from spot to main office. The unit can handle disaster management. However, if we have access to CCTV cameras, police, and fire fire force, it would ensure better coordination while handling disasters.

For instance, if we have flood-like situation in multiple areas, the one mobile vehicle alone cannot ensure better coordination," an officer requesting anonymity admitted. Meanwhile, efforts are going to upgrade the ICCC with more facilities, including advanced software, and it would get connected to emergency services in the near future, a senior official said.