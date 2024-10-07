Vendors shifted to modern fish market at Marina

CHENNAI: Several fish vendors were relocated from the Loop Road near Marina to the newly constructed fish market in the same area in the presence of Mylapore MLA Dha Velu on Saturday. Subsequently, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that the remaining vendors will be shifted to the market after the Indian Air Show concludes on Sunday.

The area previously occupied by these vendors was recently designated as a non-vending zone by the GCC. Speaking to TNIE, Velu said, “The relocation process will be completed by October 7.” The modern fish market, inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 12, had remained unoccupied until last Friday. The shop allocation took place on August 27.

Built at a cost of `9.97 crore, the market has 366 stalls, of which 332 have been allocated to fish vendors based on a 2019 enumeration. However, some vendors, who are not on the enumeration list, are also requesting stalls now. Velu explained, “We have asked the officials to note their requests. With the help of locals, we will verify if they belong to the same area and then allocate shops for them.”

When questioned about rent for the vendors, the minister said, “Our priority is to relocate the vendors and clear Loop Road of encroachments. Given the high maintenance required for the modern fish market, a nominal maintenance fee will be charged from the vendors, which will be decided after discussions with both the vendors and the government.”