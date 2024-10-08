All TN Tasmacs to have QR code billing from November

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) will introduce a QR code-based billing system in its all 4,829 retail shops across the state in November to enhance transparency in liquor sales and prevent malpractices.

The new billing system was piloted in seven retail outlets each in Arakkonam and Ramanathapuram towns a few weeks ago to test its efficacy.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “We are providing bills to all customers by scanning QR codes in these 14 shops. However, we are facing challenges, including crowd management, billing and scanning delays, and staff shortage. Stocktaking work has also been slow in these outlets.”

He also said, “Tasmac sells over 200 brands of liquor and beer. The QR-code system is applicable for all these brands. But given the rush during the Deepavali festival, it is not possible to launch the system in all outlets immediately. Hence, we plan to start implementing the system in the whole of Ranipet and Ramanathapuram districts by next week.”

To address the challenges in implementing the system, a technical team from Railtel Corporation of India, which is handling the project, has been deployed in the 14 pilot shops to assist Tasmac employees in the billing process. Railtel has also trained district managers on the new billing software and QR-code methods to ensure smoother implementation and reduce malpractices.